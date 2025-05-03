Boston Bruins facing first franchise-altering result of the offseason Monday night

It was a long season for the Boston Bruins and their fans. For the first time in almost a decade, the Black and Gold missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not only did they miss the postseason, but they finished tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Things got so bad for the Bruins, that general manager Don Sweeney became a trade deadline seller for the last six weeks of the season, trading away some big named players like Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo. Marchand and Carlo are going to meet in the second round of the playoffs when Marchand's Florida Panthers play Carlo's Toronto Maple Leafs.

While both of those players prepare for the second round and Coyle and his Colorado Avalanche teammates prepare for Game 7 of their first-round Western Conference series with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night, the Bruins are preparing for the NHL Entry Draft next month, and Monday night is a big night for the organization.

Boston Bruins will find out NHL Draft Lottery fate on Monday night

Frank Seravalli reported that the Draft Lottery draw will be Monday night live and in-studio, as it previously was drawn earlier in the day and the cards were revealed on TV. For the Bruins, this is uncharted waters and something their not used to.

The #NHL says that the 2025 Draft Lottery draw will take place live in-studio for the first time on Monday night.



Previously, the draw was conducted earlier in a sterile room and cards were flipped on-air. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 2, 2025

However, with what is expected to be a retool this summer, just how things fall could play a big part in their future. A future center who could come in as early as next year would be ideal, but an impact player is the most important thing to come out of this draft in the first round.

There are a number of players who would be a huge pick by Sweeney and the Bruins, but this is a first-round pick that Sweeney needs to get right for not only the future of the organization, but also his job security.