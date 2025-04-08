Boston Bruins trade deadline capital could prove to be a major bust

When the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, it was a last-second move by general manager Don Sweeney. He didn’t want to trade his captain and franchise icon, however, contract extension talks stalled, and it was a move where Sweeney thought he could get something in return.

Sweeney moved Marchand to the Florida Panthers, the Bruins' postseason nemeses the last two seasons. Florida knocked them out two years ago after Boston set the NHL record for wins and points in a season, as well as last spring in the second round on their way to winning the Stanley Cup in seven games over the Edmonton Oilers in June.

The return for Marchand was seen as hot as good as some thought they would get, but right now, a once-promising return is not looking all that promising.

Bruins' return for Brad Marchand from the Panthers could end up being disappointing

Boston got a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 Entry Draft for their captain. The condition is if the Panthers win two rounds this postseason and Marchand plays in 50% of their games. If that happens, the pick becomes a first-round pick in the 2028 Entry Draft.

Well, things can change at any time, but right now, it doesn’t look good that Florida gets through one round, never mind two. They are struggling, losing four in a row heading into Tuesday night’s home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They have gone from potentially winning the Atlantic Division to being in danger of being passed by the Ottawa Senators and falling into a wild-card spot.

If the regular season ended today, they would be matched up with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. That’s not an ideal matchup for the Panthers against their in-state rivals.

There is hope at the end of the tunnel for the Panthers as they are expected to get healthy come the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a couple of weeks with Matthew Tkachuk returning, but right now, the outlook is not promising for them to get to the Eastern Conference Final. A lot can change and likely will, but this could end up being a nightmare move by Sweeney and the Bruins is the pick doesn’t go to the first round and Marchand doesn’t re-sign in free agency.