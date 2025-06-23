Boston Bruins drop social media post that will have fans guessing what's coming

As we enter the last full week of June, it's going to be a massive next 10 days for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. The upcoming NHL Entry Draft and free agency could be considered the biggest events of the Sweeney era in Boston.

With a lot of moving parts likely this week, the Black and Gold dropped a big teaser on Sunday night when their X account put out a post. It was a post that had David Pastrnak in it for a brief moment before it ended with the date "6.25.25."

Bruins drop teaser on X account before Wednesday

More likely than not, it is a message about a uniform reveal, but with Pastrnak in the post, it has fans thinking that maybe, just maybe, they are going to announce him as their next captain. Of course, that is 100% speculation, and more than likely, it'll be a jersey reveal of some kind. Monday morning, the Bruins X account dropped a new logo post.

The legacy of the logo. pic.twitter.com/yIpUpQaETy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 23, 2025

Now, until "6.25.25", Boston fans will just wonder what could be coming in two days. Could it be the jersey reveal of a player on the ice? Absolutely, but you can't get the thought of them naming Pastrnak their next captain out of your head.

Sticking with the way the Bruins go things, that announcement will likely come during training camp in September, which is what they did a couple of years ago when they named Brad Marchand their next captain following the retirement of icon Patrice Bergeron.

Boston does have another option to be their next captain with Charlie McAvoy also in the mix with Pastrnak, but that would be it. Nikita Zadorov is too new to be the next captain, but with the leadership he showed following the trade deadline when Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo were traded. We'll just have to wait until Wednesday to see what's coming our way.