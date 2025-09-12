Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney sends clear message to players ahead of training camp

The Boston Bruins rookies have practiced for two days at Warrior Ice Arena and are now off to Buffalo to take part in the Prospects Challenge this weekend. After that, they will return to Boston with the veterans to begin training camp next week.

Over the last year, the Black and Gold's roster has undergone a major overhaul with key players being traded at the deadline last March and the course of the organization turning the page to a new core of Jeremy Swayman, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy. An offseason of change that didn't really address the biggest needs the team had going into it leaves many to wonder if they are good enough to go from the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings to a postseason spot.

That remains to be seen, but with camp less than a week away, Boston's GM had a message for the players who are looking to crack the Opening Night roster early next month.

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has a clear message for his players ahead of training camp

Boston enters camp with a slew of offseason signings that are likely bottom-six players. However, as they do every year, they would like some of the prospects to push the other players in camp for a roster spot, and Sweeney made it clear.

“I think it’s really important for each and every player to understand here — there are very few spots that are just going to be taken,” said Sweeney. “You’ve got the incumbent players who feel comfortable with what they’ve done in the National Hockey League. That’s obvious, but the rest of the guys really need to understand — like there’s going to be a competition for ice time and for roster spots.

“And that was by design. All summer long, we made a massive change in direction last year at the deadline, and now we need to course correct. We need to take steps forward and get back to the level, as Marco talked about the level of standard that we all expect here.”

While it all sounds well and good, we have been down this road before for many years, and in the end, we all know what happens, the veteran players grab the bottom-six players, and Boston's prospects get buried in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Been there, done that.

The additions made will make the Bruins tougher to play against, but that doesn't always mean it translates to wins. If there is a year that a prospect or two can make the roster and make an impact, it could be this year, but we'll just have to wait and see if any do.