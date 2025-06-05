Boston Bruins broadcast ranking doesn't move much after booth changes

After a long tenure behind the microphone, Boston Bruins legend Jack Edwards retired following last season due to health reasons. After a search, NESN, the Bruins' main broadcast partner, went with Judd Sirott, who made the move from being the voice of the Bruins radio network to TV.

When Edwards was calling Boston games, he was considered a homer, like a lot of other teams' networks, but he took it to a level that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Just ask former Tampa Bay Lightning forward, and later former Bruins forward, Pat Maroon. Things got awkward when Edwards went to apologize to him back in January of 2023.

Before Edwards retired, NESN was usually ranked near the bottom of the NHL in rankings for teams’ TV broadcasts, and after just one season with Sirott, things haven’t changed one bit for NESN, it seems.

Boston Bruins' TV broadcast ranked as the worst in the NHL

It’s just been one year, and a bad one for the Black and Gold at that, with Sirott in the booth with Andy Brickley, but the Bruins' broadcast is again at the bottom of the NHL according to Awful Announcing. Talk about some irony, but when Awful Announcing ranks you last, you have some serious work to do.

Sirott was OK this year, I wouldn’t say he was great. But Brickley was outstanding and remains one of the Top 5 analysts that the league has to offer on regional broadcasts. He was outstanding when he had to do it so many years with Edwards as well.

It was just one season for Sirott, and making the jump from radio to TV is different, and kinks have to be worked out. He will get better as time goes on and the more games he calls, but having Brickley at his side as one of the league’s top analysts will help him to get better. There is nowhere to go but up, again.