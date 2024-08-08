Boston Bruins Announce Jack Edwards Replacement on NESN Broadcasts
By Scott Roche
It took some time, but NESN has found their replacement for outgoing play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards. Thursday, the Boston Bruins announced that Edwards' replacement was just one booth down at the TD Garden from the NESN booth as Judd Sirott slides over as the play-by-play announcer from radio to TV.
Sirott has spent the last seven games calling Bruins' games on the radio with Bob Beers serving as the analyst and Sirott will be joining Andy Brickley on the NESN broadcast. It's not surprising this is the route NESN chose to go down with replacing the often controversial Edwards as Sirott knows the team inside and out. Alex Faust, who subbed in for Edwards at different points during the 2023-24 season was thought to be in the running as a replacement, but Sirott in the end is moving down one booth.
Judd Sirott repalces Jack Edwards
Sirott has some big shoes to fill as Edwards spent 19 seasons in the booth doing play-by-play for the Black and Gold. He recently opened up about a speech issue he had been dealing with and released a statement announcing his retirement, "no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with the best they all deserve.''
It will certainly be different when you tune into the NESN broadcast next season and not hear Edwards' voice. Yes, he has said some stuff that rubbed people the wrong way and even went after the officials, a lot, but you either loved Edwards or you didn't.
Following the announcement that Sirott was Edwards' replacement, the outgoing play-by-play announcer congratulated his replacement on X.
You can bet that Edwards will be tuning in on a nightly basis next season watching the Black and Gold and rootign on Sirott.