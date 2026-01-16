Boston Bruins appear to have dodged a major setback with latest injury update

After beating the Seattle Kraken, 4-2, at the TD Garden on Thursday night for their fifth straight win and a five-game sweep of their homestand, the Boston Bruins have climbed into an Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Who envisioned that after their rocky first half of the 2025-26 season?

One issue that Marco Sturm has been dealing with this season is injuries. They have lost some key players for lengthy periods. Currently, they are without Hampus Lindholm and Jordan Harris on defense. Suffering another injury on the back end is the last thing Sturm and his staff want to deal with as the schedule ramps up with the Olympic Break just a couple of weeks away. It appears that they dodged an injury bullet against Seattle.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives promising injury update after Kraken win

Late in the first period, defenseman Andrew Peeke was in a battle behind the net with a Kraken forward. During the play, he grabbed his knee and appeared to have some discomfort. He defended in front of the Boston net before leaving the ice and heading to the locker room. He was not seen after eight shifts. In the second period, Boston announced that Peeke would miss the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury.

After the game, Sturm said that Peeke was going to skate on Friday, which is a scheduled off day for the Black and Gold, and he is expected to travel on their upcoming two-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. That's best case scenario.

The Bruins claimed Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers last month from the Dallas Stars as an extra defenseman until they get Harris or Lindholm back, but Peeke is a player that would be tough to lose right now. After playing the Blackhawks, they get two days off before visiting the Stars, which should help in his recovery.