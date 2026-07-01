Boston Bruins 2026 Free Agent Tracker

NHL free agency frenzy is finally here, beginning on July 1. There is some work for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to do to improve his roster for the 2026-27 season. It might be hard doing it through free agency as the class is getting watered down with some of the bigger name players signing or being traded to a club that will sign them.

Speaking of trade, the Bruins made one already, sending two first-round draft picks to the Utah Mammoth for right wing JJ Peterka last Friday night. He'll solve a need in the top-six for head coach Marco Sturm. Other than that, addressing needs might be best done through a trade or two.

With that said, here is a free agency tracker for the Bruins this offseason.

Boston Bruins 2026 free agent signings

Lukas Reichel: Acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the trade deadline, the Bruins re-signed Reichel in May for one year and $950,000.

Acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the trade deadline, the Bruins re-signed Reichel in May for one year and $950,000. Navrin Mutter: The Bruins are bringing back Mutter, a forward acquired from the Nashville Predators for one year and $850,000.

The Bruins are bringing back Mutter, a forward acquired from the Nashville Predators for one year and $850,000. Attilio Biasca: The Bruins signed Biasca, a center, for two years with an AAV of $980,000.

The Bruins signed Biasca, a center, for two years with an AAV of $980,000. Simon Zajicek: The Bruins added goaltending depth by signing Zajicek to a one-year deal with an AAV of $850,000.

The Bruins added goaltending depth by signing Zajicek to a one-year deal with an AAV of $850,000. Ivan Ivan: Acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, for prospect Fabian Lysell, the Bruins signed Ivan to a one-year deal with an AAV of $850,000.

Acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, for prospect Fabian Lysell, the Bruins signed Ivan to a one-year deal with an AAV of $850,000. Luke Cavallin: The Bruins are adding more goalie depth by signing Cavallin to a one-year, two-way contract for $850,000.

The Bruins are adding more goalie depth by signing Cavallin to a one-year, two-way contract for $850,000. Connor Clifton: The Bruins bring Clifton back on a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.25 million.

The Bruins bring Clifton back on a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.25 million. Jordan Harris: The Bruins bring back Harris on a one-year deal with an AAV of $850,000.

Boston Bruins 2026 free agents signing with other teams

Viktor Arvidsson: In a surprising move, Arvidsson signed with the Detroit Red Wings for two years with an AAV of $5 million.