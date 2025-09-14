Bleacher Report just put a trade candidate on the Boston Bruins radar

If there is one team that is in dire need of some changes between the pipes, it's the Edmonton Oilers. The two-time defending Western Conference champs have been beaten in back-to-back seasons in the Stanley Cup Final by the Florida Panthers. In both series losses, Edmonton's goaltending was a huge question mark and was labeled as a big reason they lost both years.

The Oilers had a golden opportunity to address their need in net last summer when former Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was available before being traded to the Ottawa Senators, which feels like a miss for Edmonton. Still looking for an addition in goal, the Oilers will be linked to some goalies, and now, Bleacher Report has Stuart Skinner linked to the Black and Gold.

Bleacher Report lists Boston as a trade destination for Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner

Bleacher Report listed three trade destinations for Skinner this year, and the Bruins were one of the three teams, along with the Utah Mammoth and Buffalo Sabres. Skinner carries a $2.6 million cap hit in the third and final season of a three-year deal he inked with Edmonton.

"It's not all goaltender Stuart Skinner's fault that the Oilers have not been able to conquer the Panthers in two consecutive Cup Finals, but the goaltending could certainly be more consistent—and something needs to change for Connor McDavid to raise a Cup in Edmonton," wrote Sara Civian.

"Skinner can be a starter with a $2.6 million contract next year, which is solid value for any team not contending for a Cup. A team with some goalie-depth uncertainty, like the Mammoth or Sabres, could take a harmless flyer with a contract like that as the Oilers free up space for a different direction in net."

If Edmonton is trading Skinner to Boston, then what is going the other way? Joonas Korpisalo or Michael DiPietro? I can tell you Jeremy Swayman is not going there. If Skinner comes to Boston, it's in a deal with goalies as the focal point, right? It has to be.

It would take some serious movement from Sweeney to get this done, but in the overall big picture, it's hard to envision Skinner being Swayman's backup. Anything is possible, but it would be surprising to see him on the Black and Gold.