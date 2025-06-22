Despite making a run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last spring, there was still one glaring issue facing the Edmonton Oilers, their goaltending. After the loss to the Florida Panthers, the Oilers, somewhat surprisingly, failed to address their netminding needs.

Now, after a second straight loss to Florida in the Stanley Cup Final, once again, goaltending is near the forefront of their issues heading into another offseason. You have to think, that one way or another, general manager Stan Bowman addresses their need for an upgrade between the pipes, but one thing is for sure, they are 12 months too late in trying to find a goalie from Boston Bruins.

Oilers missing out on Linus Ulmark last summer will be a pivotal mistake

Since the Game 6 loss on Tuesday night in South Florida, rumors have been popping up and mock trades have been popping up surrounding Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman. It's understandable that Swayman's name would be coming up in rumors after the season he just had, and then, when and if he bounces back, it could be a big season.

The problem for Edmonton is that they are a year too late if they are indeed trying to acquire Swayman from the Black and Gold. Yes, he would be an upgrade between the pipes, but the Oilers missed their chance to grab a Bruins goalie last spring with Linus Ullmark, instead running it back with a Stuart Skinner and Colton Pickard duo.

It had been rumored for months that Sweeney was going to split up the tandem of Swayman and Ullmark, and the latter proved during his time with the Bruins that he could be the top guy in the net. Instead of Edmonton striking to get him, the Ottawa Senators traded for him, and the underwhelming return of Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, and a first-round draft pick.

If you're Edmonton, you needed to push harder for Ullmark, if they even did at all, as wasting the prime years of their core and championship window with shoddy goaltending is not what's going to keep Connor McDavid there. Maybe they can find another goalie who can come in and be the difference and get them over the top, but it is very unlikely that goalie will be Swayman after he inked an eight-year contract back in October.

I'm not saying that if Ullmark was in goal this season for the Oilers that they would have won the Stanley Cup, but you have to wonder if he was there, what would have happened? We'll never find out, but the Oilers not swinging big for Ullmark last June could end up being a mistake with a long-term effect in Alberta.