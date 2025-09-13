Two players the Boston Bruins could trade before Opening Night

When the Boston Bruins begin training camp next week at Warrior Ice Arena, they will do so with a roster that feels like it isn't a finished product. Changes could still be made before or during training camp by general manager Don Sweeney.

Rumors have been swirling all offseason about some players linked to trade rumors, including forward Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt. Both players figure to be part of Marco Sturm's lineup this year, but anything can change. With all the smoke around them, there are still some under-the-radar players that could be traded, and it wouldn't be surprising if one player were traded before Opening Night.

One Boston Bruins player who could be traded before season opener

The Bruins will kick off the 2025-26 season on the road against the Washington Capitals. It'll be a tough opener against the defending Metropolitan Division winners from last year, and what the roster will look like is anyone's guess, but when the roster is picked, only two goalies can dress. We know Jeremy Swayman will be one, but the other?

That'll come down to a camp battle between Joonas Korpisalo and Michael DiPietro. Who wins that battle will determine the next move by Sweeney and the front office. Whoever loses that battle will be someone other teams might be calling on to see if they could get one of them as part of a deal.

Now trading either Korpisalo or DiPietro straight up for another player that would solve the Black and Gold's need for a top center, but it could be the starting point of a potential trade. There are teams always looking for goaltending, and there are some teams in dire need of goaltending. It was widely known over the summer that if DiPietro hit the open market before re-signing with the Bruins, there would have been several suitors for him.

Now Sweeney holds some leverage after signing DiPietro, and if he outplays Korpisalo to be Swayman's backup, then trading the veteran acquired from the Ottawa Senators would serve as a deal where more cap space could be opened up. It wouldn't be surprising to see one of the two not part of the organization when they take the ice against Washington in a couple of weeks.