Another ex-Leafs player burns former club in Bruins’ win

In what could only be something scripted from a Seinfeld episode, another Bruins player burned his former Maple Leafs teammates. This time around, it was Alex Steeves.

Steeves scored late in the second period of the Bruins’ 5-3 win on Tuesday night at the TD Garden. His goal put Boston up 3-1 at the time. Here’s a look at the tally as shown on the Bruins' official X account:

STEEVES SNEAKS IT HOME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/x8VGli9psa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2025

The 25-year-old’s look of satisfaction said it all. It’s nice to get back at the team that didn’t want you. But beyond that, the goal was a sign of just how well the Bruins are currently playing.

The Maple Leafs signed Steeves as an undrafted player out of the University of Notre Dame in 2021. He spent time between the Maple Leafs and the AHL Marlies. He never really found a sport with the Maple Leafs despite numerous call-ups.

Last season, Steeves appeared in seven games, scoring one goal and one assist. That situation prompted the Leafs to pass on Steeves. He became a UFA, allowing the Bruins to sign him to a one-year, $850K deal.

Steeves started the season in Providence and has since earned a call-up. He’s played twice against the Leafs this season, and, well, the results speak for themselves. The Bruins forward had eight points in nine games in the AHL, clearly showing he deserved a look at the NHL level.

It seems the Bruins have a keen eye for cashing in on players the Maple Leafs have overlooked. Last game against Toronto, it was former Leafs’ draft pick Fraser Minten who drove the dagger home.

This time around, it was Steeves. These sorts of ironic twists of fate are stuff you can’t make up. While the star of Tuesday night’s game was David Pastrnak, you can’t help but notice how fate has a cruel way of working out.

In this case, it was the Leafs who were on the wrong end of yet another ironic twist.