Bruins rake up Maple Leafs for seventh straight win as David Pastrnak pots milestone

Playing the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time in four days on the backend of a home-and-home for the Boston Bruins, things figured to get spicy between the two Atlantic Division rivals. Boston picked up a 5-3 win on Saturday night in their lone trip to Toronto. The Maple Leafs had lost two in a row going into the game with a home-heavy schedule.

For the second straight game, they scored five goals on the Maple Leafs to pick up a second consecutive 5-3 victory over Toronto for their seventh straight win. Jeremy Swayman was big between the pipes for Boston with 29 saves, and the Black and Gold's power play struck for three goals. Here are three takeaways after the Bruins improved to 11-7-0 and the Maple Leafs fell to 8-8-1.

David Pastrnak's milestone night

David Pastrnak had been sitting on 399 career goals, and against the Maple Leafs, he netted his milestone goal in the second period on a breakaway after coming out of the penalty box for No. 400 with a nice move.

In the third period and after Toronto closed within 4-3, Pastrnak scored on the power play. He now has 10 goals on the season and trails linemate Morgan Geekie for the team lead by one goal. It was nice to see the Bruins hop off the bench to celebrate the milestone with Pastrnak.

Nikita Zadorov knock out Auston Matthews

The Maple Leafs were irked with Nikita Zadorov after Saturday night's game when he laid a heavy hit on Scott Laughton and knocked him out for the rest of the game. He didn't play on Tuesday either, and before the game, head coach Craig Berube made it clear that if they got a chance, they would "get a lick on a guy.''

As it turns out, Zadorov "got a lick on a guy," and for the second straight game, he knocked someone out of the game. This time it was Auston Matthews, the Toronto captain. Zadorov laid a hit on him in the second period, and he was ruled out of the game with a lower-body injury. Things got heated in the final period, and Toronto took a run at Charlie McAvoy, and of course, Zadorov answered the knee-to-knee hit by going after Samuel Blais.

Another former Maple Leafs forward scores against them

The Bruins signed free agent forward Alex Steeves over the summer in free agency. He was called up for Saturday's game in Toronto and was back in the lineup again on Tuesday night. As Fraser Minten did three nights ago, Steeves haunted his former organization.

Late in the first period, with Boston leading 2-1, he took a shot that went between Anthony Stolarz's legs for a 3-1 lead. It was a back-breaking goal and really one that Stolarz should have stopped. He was pulled after the first period, the second straight game that the Black and Gold have sent him to the showers early. He left this time with an injury.

Boston hits the road for a trip that begins in Ottawa on Thursday night against the Senators and continues to Montreal on Saturday night to play the Canadiens.