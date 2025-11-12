Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak buries milestone goal against Maple Leafs

Entering the Boston Bruins game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at the TD Garden, their second matchup in four days, superstar David Pastrnak was looking for his next goal, which would have been the 400th of his career.

Late in the first period, with the Bruins clinging to a 3-1 lead, Pastrnak was whistled for a penalty. The penalty carried over to the second period after Boston killed the first 91 seconds. They successfully killed the rest of it inside the first minute of the middle period. Pastrnak was sent in on a breakaway coming out of the box and took a lot of weight off of his shoulders when he beat Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby for a 4-1 lead.

Pastrnak joins Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Patrice Bergeron, former teammate Brad Marchand, and Rick Middleton as 400-goal scorers for the Bruins.

David Pastrnak scores 400th career goal against Maple Leafs

Pastrnak has 39 goals since Jan. 1, which leads the NHL, and teammate Morgan Geekie was second with 36. It was fitting that he picked up one of the assists on Pastrnak's milestone goal.

THEY POUR ONTO THE ICE FOR PASTA 🍝 pic.twitter.com/a8nPXRRGUv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2025

It was only a matter of time before Pastrnak scored the milestone goal. It was his ninth goal of the season. He could have scored it earlier in the game, as Boston had three first-period power plays and scored on two of them. Pavel Zacha scored the first one off a pass from Pastrnak when a pass hit his skate and found its way into the net.

Those have been some of the breaks that the Black and Gold have been getting during their winning streak, just like the pass from Geekie to send Pastrnak in alone to score his 400th goal early in the second period.