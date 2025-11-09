When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney traded some key players at the trade deadline back in March, little did many people envision a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Even more head-scratching was Sweeney sending defenseman Brandon Carlo to their heated division rivals.

The return for Boston was a first-round draft pick this upcoming summer and prospect Fraser Minten. He was seen as one of the top prospects in the Maple Leafs system, who had a short stint in the NHL. It was surprising that Toronto parted ways with him, but the Black and Gold are seeing the results they hoped they would.

On Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, the Bruins made their only trip in the 2025-26 season to Toronto, which is stunning, but in the end, they came away with a 5-3 win. The win extended their winning streak to six games, and they did so severely shorthanded.

That was not what frustrated Maple Leafs fans, but it was how it ended. Trailing 4-3 late in the third period, Toronto was mounting a late push and appeared to tie the game when William Nylander's shot eluded Jeremy Swayman. However, the puck hit the crossbar, then the post, then Swayman's leg, and ended up in the corner. After it was confirmed the puck didn't go in, Minten sealed the win with a goal with 3:02 left in the game of the 5-3 victory.

Maple Leafs fans snap at the end of Bruins road win on Saturday night

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Toronto, which is 8-6-1 this year after trading Mitch Marner over the summer. To compound matters, the Maple Leafs are just two games over .500 with a home-heavy schedule to date. They host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night in another home game. Fans are losing their minds.

The Leafs traded Nikita Grebenkin, Fraser Minten, 2025 4th, 2027 and 2026 1st for a forward and top 4 defenseman at the 2025 TDL. The Leafs still need a top 6 forward and a top 4 defenseman a month into the 2026-27 season



Treliving did everything but nothing at the same time pic.twitter.com/t5ewfxbz0R — Buds4life 🍁🐺 (@Giallorossi22_) November 9, 2025

Fraser minten goal against the leafs… sigh — U☾ ✩ (@rainberrynarry) November 9, 2025

Fraser Minten trade one of the dumbest moves in franchise history #kneejerk — NZ (@NickZthe2nd) November 9, 2025

I've seen David Pastrnak breaking my heart in May 2024



I've seen Pierre Engvall scoring the gwg in February 2024 (in person at Scotiabank Arena)



Now I've seen Fraser Minten scoring that goal against my team, and it hurts.#LeafsForever — Keeshan Dave 🇨🇦 (@Keeshan26284093) November 9, 2025

Oh, and then there's this beauty.

As for Bruins fans, they are loving the deal and that the Maple Leafs actually parted ways with Minten in the trade. Part of the reason for Toronto fans' frustration is that Carlo is not playing as well for the Leafs and has been the subject of trade rumors. Regardless, Boston fans are enjoying the moment.

Fraser Minten for Brandon Carlo🤥🤥🤥 — Nikita Zyndorov (@zyndorov) November 9, 2025

i love having fraser minten on my team <3 — sid (@hyunthird) November 9, 2025

Fraser minten for Brandon Carlo who is absolutely irrelevant, and I got a 1st round pick too. #sweenius https://t.co/TCwyiHRIfV — therealdonsweeney (@donsweeneygm) November 9, 2025

Fraser Minten. Still can’t believe the leafs front office made that trade. Incredible! #NHLBruins — Mike (@PastrnakGOAT) November 9, 2025

Thanks for Fraser Minten though lol pic.twitter.com/FbuQuXonTA — Scorned Fan (@d548435124376) November 9, 2025

Toronto is the better team and will likely finish higher in the standings this year, but this is a trade that could benefit the Bruins for years to come. Look for a big-time response from the Leafs Tuesday night at the TD Garden.