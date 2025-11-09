Bruins rookie torches his former team in win over Leafs

The Boston Bruins got a huge 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. The win extended the Bruins winning streak and, most importantly, set a division rival back in the standings.

The Bruins’ make-shift lineup featured several fill-ins for injured players. Among them, Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt are out with injuries. Meanwhile, Charlie McAvoy missed the game for personal reasons.

Those absences led to former Toronto Maple Leafs player Alex Steeves to hit the ice. But it was another former Leaf that made his mark in the game. Bruins’ rookie Fraser Minten torched the Maple Leafs, showing them what they missed out on by trading him last season.

With the game 4-3 in the third period, Minten iced the game with his third of the season. Here’s a look as shown on the Bruins’ official X account:

FRASER FINISHES IT OFF 👊 pic.twitter.com/HOMJKbxIAq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 9, 2025

Minten took advantage of a Maple Leafs’ defensive breakdown and buried the puck past a sprawling Dennis Hildeby. The look on Minten’s face was one of relief and joy. The relief came from icing the game.

But the joy came from knowing he torched his former team. For the Maple Leafs, it was ironic to see one of their former top prospects fulfill the promise they saw in him. The most ironic part is that Minten delivered on said promise, but with another team.

As for the Bruins, Minten is heating up. He’s been on a roll during the Bruins' six-game winning streak. Considering the lack of center depth the Bruins have at the moment, Minten’s performance has gone a long way towards alleviating that lack of depth.

Minten has anchored a solid Bruins’ third line with veterans Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic. Moving forward, that third unit should be key in helping the Bruins maintain consistency as they look to continue pushing for a return to the playoffs this season.