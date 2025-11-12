Ultimate troll job of Maple Leafs adds more misery after another loss to Bruins

There are many takeaways from the Boston Bruins' last two wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs. They were both 5-3 wins; the Bruins won the first game on Saturday night in their only trip to Toronto this year, shorthanded, and the Maple Leafs have a lot of issues.

Jermey Swayman won both games, the Bruins' power play continued to click, and every time Toronto made a run at the Black and Gold, Marco Sturm's team had an answer. Then there is Nikita Zadorov, Boston's big-bruising defenseman.

On Saturday night, Zadorov laid a heavy hit on Toronto's Scott Laughton, knocking him out of the game with an injury. It was a clean hit with an unfortunate result. The Maple Leafs were looking for some payback for the hit, but instead, they suffered another key injury at the expense of Zadorov.

In the second period on Tuesday night, Zadorov laid out Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews with a hit just outside the Bruins' blueline. Matthews wasn't happy with the hit and went after Zadorov to lay out his own hit, only to bounce off him. That was the last anyone saw of Matthews, who left the game with what the team called a lower-body injury.

Toronto wasn't happy, and Max Domi tried to goon things up with Zadorov, who didn't take the bait, and Domi got the lone penalty. David Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game on the power play to give the Bruins some insurance in a 5-3 victory. During the game and after Matthews left, Zadorov's agent became the latest to troll Toronto.

Nikita Zadorov's agent trolls Maple Leafs

Zadorov's agent, Dan Milstein, took to his X account to troll Toronto just two years and one day after dropping a tweet about his client. Milstein quoted his Nov. 10, 2023, tweet about Zadorov dropping former Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi with an open-ice hit in a game when Zadorov was with the Calgary Flames. He quoted the tweet saying the following,

2 years and 1 day later this tweet has aged very well… 😂 https://t.co/dD4D7YDhLj — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 12, 2025

The extent of Matthews' injury is not known, and here's hoping that the Maple Leafs captain isn't out too long, but the hit was clean, and who knows, the injury might have occurred when he tried to hit Zadorov back rather than on the original hit from Boston's defenseman. Regardless, things are not going well for the Maple Leafs, and everyone is getting their jabs in to a team that just lost two straight games, three overall, to a Bruins team that is grinding things out under Sturm the way he had hoped they would at the beginning of the season.