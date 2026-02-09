7 Boston Bruins prospects face do-or-die in biggest game of 2025-26 season

If it is the second Monday in February, that means one thing and one thing only: it is time for the Beanpot Championship Game. This year, the title game on Monday night at the TD Garden will pit two heated rivals against each other.

Boston College rode the Boston Bruins prospects on their roster last Monday night to a 5-1 win over Harvard to advance the Eagles to the. Championship Game. In the nightcap, Boston University got a goal from Bruins prospect Jonathan Morello in a 3-2 shootout win overNortheastern. It sets up what college fans love: a Boston College/Boston University Championship Game.

Seven Bruins prospects to battle it out for the Beanpot Championship

Boston University will be looking to defend its 2025 Beanpot championship when they face BC on Causeway Street. As you know by now, Boston College has six Black and Gold prospects on its roster lead by 2025 first-round pick, No. 7 overall James Hagens. Dean Letournaeau, a 2024 first-round pick, has been having a bounce-back season for the Eagles as a sophomore. William Moore, Oskar Jellvik, Andre Gasseau, and Kristian Kostadinski are key parts of Greg Brown's lineup for BC.

The two teams will be coming in off different results on Friday night in Hockey East play. BU beat Maine, 3-2, in overtime, while BC suffered a 6-1 blowout loss at the hands of Vermont. It didn't sit well with Eagles coach Greg Brown. Was Boston College looking past Vermont to Monday night's Championship Game?

"Probably,'' said Brown after losing to the Catamounts. "We talked about this game a lot. For league standings, for national standings, everything that’s important. We just weren’t sharp enough.”

There is nothing better on the second Monday night in the college hockey world with a BC/BU Beanpot Championship Game, and this year, at least one Boston Bruins prospect will get to hoist the trophy at the TD Garden.