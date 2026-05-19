6 former Boston Bruins players eight wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup

After beginning the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 16 teams, eight each in the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs, the best postseason tournament is down to four teams. Two in the East and two in the West.

As what came as a huge surprise to a lot of people, the Boston Bruins were part of the field when the first round began back in April. They were the first Eastern Conference wild-card team and were dispatched in six games by the Atlantic Division-winning Buffalo Sabres. It was a big step for the Bruins team in a retool under first-year coach Marco Sturm.

Now that the NHL is down to the "Final Four", there is still a real good chance that a former member of the Bruins organization as a player will lift the Cup next month. Here are six Bruins still alive in the playoffs as the conference finals get underway this week.

6 former Boston Bruins players still alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

After the Sabres were dispatched by the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 on Monday night in the final second-round series, it leaves conference final matchups between the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche in the West. Here are the six former Black and Gold players still alive.

Carolina Hurricanes

Taylor Hall

Mike Reilly

Brandon Bussi

Vegas Golden Knights

Reilly Smith

Jeremy Lauzon

Colorado Avalanche

Jack Ahcan

Imagine Jack Ahcan getting his name on the Stanley Cup before David Pastrnak? How about Brandon Bussi as well? Those are considered the two favorites, the Avalanche and Hurricanes. Anyway, unless the Canadiens hoist the Cup next month, a former Bruins player will get their name on the Stanley Cup. Hall is having an incredible postseason for Carolina, which has won all eight games so far thanks to the veteran wing. This next round will be interesting, for sure.