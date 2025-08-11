5 Bruins' players who could be shipped out in trades this upcoming season

Going into the 2025-26 season, there are more questions than answers facing the Boston Bruins. There have been some changes made this offseason, but was enough done to get the Black and Gold back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs this upcoming season? Depends on who you ask.

There could be some additions and subtractions ahead of training camp opening in mid-September, but there are sure to be some roster movement at some point during the season. Just look at what general manager Don Sweeney did at the trade deadline in March, wheeling and dealing. He's not afraid to make some bold moves and it could come to that again this year. Here are five players that the Bruins could trade this upcoming season.

Joonas Korpisalo

Truth be told, it's surprising that Sweeney hasn't moved on from goalie Joonas Korpisalo at this point. He made some comments at the end of the season that signaled a player who might welcome a chance of scenery, but according to his agent, he isn't looking for that. However, Sweeney might be looking at a difficult decision at the end of training camp.

Boston re-signed Michael DiPietro, giving them three goalies, and if DiPietro doesn't play well enough to beat out Korpisalo, then Boston risks losing him on waivers should he be sent to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Korpisalo has a $3 million AAV compared to DiPietro's $812,500 payout. Call me crazy, but it feels like it's only a matter of time before Korpisalo is traded by the Bruins.

Pavel Zacha

For some time, Pavel Zacha's name has been floated about in trade rumors since the season ended for the Black and Gold, yet he's still here. He would be a good addition to a contender looking for some veteran depth, which is where a move at the deadline could come in if the Bruins are looking like a non-playoff team for a second consecutive year.

Zacha has a $4.75 million AAV, which by next season would be a bargain for a contender with the salary cap. The problem with moving Zacha is that it might upset star David Pastrnak, who has formed a connection with him. However, Zacha would bring back a nice haul of prospects and/or picks, which is something that Sweeney loaded up on this past March.

Casey Mittlestadt

This is a player that could be moved sooner rather than later, according to Jimmy Murphy of RG Media, but right now, he's the projected second-line center for the Bruins, and he does carry a $5.75 million AAV. His trade value isn't as high as the Bruins would like it to be at the moment. Boston could hold onto him and hope he has a good start to the season, and he might be someone that another team would be interested in.

Viktor Arvidsson

Aside from Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy coming back from their injuries, Viktor Arvidsson has been the biggest addition to the Bruins' roster this offseason. Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers just minutes before free agency opened on July 1, Boston acquired him hoping to help with their struggling power play and be a producing middle-six forward for first-year coach Marco Sturm, who is very familiar with him.

Arvidsson is in the final year of a contract that carries an AAV of $4 million, but he is someone who teams would be interested in to add scoring depth should Boston make him available. A lot will depend on how things go up until the trade deadline, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him flipped by Boston.

John Beecher

This feels like a make-or-break season for John Beecher with the Bruins. He was re-signed this summer with a $900,000 cap hit for one year, but Sweeney also brought in more bottom-six players through free agency. There is a logjam with the bottom six, and there is not going to be room for everyone.

Beecher has had his moments, but it has never felt like he's carved out a role where he is safe. He is good at the face-off dot and a good penalty killer, but even strength is where he sometimes goes missing. There is a logjam at the bottom of the lineup, and some players will have to go, and Beecher is certainly a candidate.