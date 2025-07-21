3 trade destinations for Bruins' goaltender Joonas Korpisalo

The Boston Bruins have put themselves in an interesting spot with their goaltending situation, and the only way to fix it in their favor would be to trade Joonas Korpisalo. After signing Michael Dipietro to a deal this summer, he would have to pass through waivers to return to Providence. The deal was such a good value that there's almost a 0% chance that he would pass, which means keeping him in Boston would be in the team's best interest.

The Bruins are low on goaltending depth after also losing Brandon Bussi this offseason. There's a world where the Bruins could send Korpisalo to the minors and keep Dipietro, as no team will claim his cap hit on waivers. However, the Bruins should try to accrue an asset or two and give their backup a fresh start.

Korpisalo had some frustrations early in the offseason about his playing time in 2024-25. He might like a fresh start as much as the Bruins are regretting acquring the contract, which could make this an easy fix. Lucky for the Bruins, there are at least three teams who could use some goaltending depth.

Edmonton Oilers

The most obvious option and one that could still materialize before the beginning of next season. The Edmonton Oilers have fallen short in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals and their goaltending always seems to be the talks when they do. It makes sense, as it's hard to blame the skaters when they have two of the best players in the world.

I'd hate to argue against this happening, but I'd be remiss if i didn't say that a Stuart Skinner-Korpisalo tandem isn't that much better than one involving Calvin Pickard, and it probably doesn't get the Oilers any closer to winning a Stanley Cup. However, the fans want to see Stan Bowman do something to change it up, and Korpisalo is a safer option.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets will enter the season with Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves as their goaltending tandem. Greaves surprised many last year with his stellar play that nearly gave the Blue Jackets a surprising playoff entry. However, there's no telling whether he can replicate that this season.

Korpisalo had his best years in Columbus, but went elsewhere once the Blue Jackets started to rebuild their roster. Now that they are eyeing a return to playoff contention, pairing Merzlikins and Korpisalo could be the play. They have plenty of cap space to do it. If the Bruins have any interest in Yegor Chinakhov, this could be the way to get him.

Calgary Flames

Korpisalo won't like this move, as he'd be go from being a backup for one young star goaltender to another. However, the Calgary Flames currently only have Devin Cooley to back up Dustin Wolf, which offers little insurance in the event of a sophomore slump.

It's unclear how willing Korpisalo is to be a mentor for Wolf, but it is one of the teams that needs to add another goaltender in a dwindling market.