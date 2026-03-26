4 takeaways from Boston Bruins pivotal overtime win over Buffalo Sabres

Leading 2-1 entering the third period, the Boston Bruins were 20 minutes from securing points on the road against the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Buffalo Sabres. However, two goals 33 seconds apart gave the hosts a 3-2 lead with 14 minutes left. It was hard to envision the Black and Gold rallying on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Casey Mittlestadt scored with six minutes left when the puck took a bounce in front of the net after a shot from the point to tie the game 3-3. It helped secure a huge point for Boston, but 38 seconds into overtime, Pavel Zacha scored off a pass from David Pastrnak to secure a huge second point for the Black and Gold in the standings. Here are four takeaways after the Bruins collected their 40th win of the season.

Rough two nights for Mason Lohrei

One Bruins defenseman who has been playing well lately has been Mason Lohrei. Then the last two games happened. With Boston leading 1-0 against the Maple Leafs in the second period, he was outmuscle by Matthew Knies for the puck at center ice, and Knies went in and scored on a breakaway. That started Toronto's rally.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for Lohrei. Wednesday night happened. At the end of another dreadful Bruins power play, he was picked at the defensive blueline by Zach Benson, who scored on a breakaway. To compound matters, Lohrei cross-checked Benson into the net, and 33 seconds later, Jason Zucker scored on the power play to be what turned out to be the game-winning goal. Just a brutal 24 hours for Lohrei.

Viktor Arvidsson nets another 20-goal season

There was talk at the trade deadline that general manager Don Sweeney might move on from forward Viktor Arvidsson, who is on an expiring contract. Acquired on July 1 from the Edmonton Oilers, he has been a surprise this season, and that continued on Wednesday night.

Tied 1-1 in the second period, Nikita Zadorov made a nice play at the blueline to keep the puck in the zone and sent David Pastrnak in along. Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen poked the puck off his stick, but Arvidsson, following the puck, was able to score a greasy goal for a 2-1 lead. It was the sixth 20-goal season of his career.

Bruins avoid first regulation loss after leading entering the third period

If there has been one area where the Bruins have been good this season, it's with taking a lead into the third period. That has been a recipe for success and getting points in the standings. They entered the third period in Western New York 29-0-4 this year when leading after 40 minutes.

After a rough 33 seconds for Lohrei and a late goal from Mittlestadt, Boston improved to 30-0-4 when leading after two periods after Zacha's game-winner. What a gut-check win on the road.

Casey ties it up! pic.twitter.com/VhR6ysN1dx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 26, 2026

Bruins begin daunting stretch with key road win

Boston gets their second two-day break this week. They will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday before playing a crucial road game on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Bruins will close out this brutal stretch next Tuesday night, hosting the Dallas Stars. This is a good start to a stretch that could determine their playoff fate.