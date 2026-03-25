3 Boston Bruins takeaways from inexcusable loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

Coming off a gutsy road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night in regulation, the Boston Bruins were looking for two points in any way possible against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Regulation, overtime, or a shootout, they needed two points. Splitting points with Toronto would actually help the Bruins, given they have their first-round pick in June if it isn't inside the top 5.

In typical Bruins fashion in 2025-26, they bounce back from one of their best road performances and wins with a complete dud against a team that isn't going to the playoffs. They fell behind 3-1 in the third period, cut it to 3-2 on a power play goal from Charlie McAvoy, only to take an offensive zone penalty with a minute left in the game and fell without picking up any points. Here are three takeaways from a loss that is inexcusable at this point in the season, with everything on the line and 18 saves from Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz.

Bruins power play is a complete mess

It's getting comical how bad the power play has been since the Olympic break. Seriously, just like that, they have become a unit that is struggling big time. Sure, they scored against the Red Wings on Saturday on a 5-on-3, but against the Maple Leafs, the best chances on the man advantages were by Toronto.

In fact, they scored their first goal shorthanded when Matthew Knies outworked Mason Lohrei for the puck at center ice and beat Jeremy Swayman with a shot under the crossbar. On the following Boston power play, Steven Lorentz had a breakaway, only to be stopped by Swayman. This can't be happening at this point in the season. It can't happen at any point in a season.

Bruins details were not good in a must-win game

Again, this was a must-win for the Bruins and simply put, their details were not good and lacking in a pivotal gaem. No, Toronto is not going to the playoffs, and they were more than willing to give the Bruins the game with three second-period power plays. Instead, their power play was a dumpster fire and allowed a goal, and should have allowed a second.

Tied 1-1 late in the second, the Bruins were running around in their own end. Nikita Zadorov made an ill-advised pass to the front of his own net, and Henri Jokiharju had to take a penalty to avoid a Maple Leafs scoring opportunity. Then, a minute into the kill, Zadorov took a major for boarding against John Tavares. Toronto scored on the 4-on-3 right away to take the lead for good. Passes in skates, failed clearing attempts, failing to connect on passes in the offensive zone, you name it, the Bruins didn't do it.

According to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Black and Gold went the final 8:33 of the second period without a shot on the net. That's not ideal.

The schedule becomes insanely difficult

This is a devastating loss because of the schedule coming up. They turn around and play the Sabres in Western New York on Wednesday night. They return home to host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, then they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday before the Dallas Stars visit the TD Garden next Tuesday. Yeah, good luck finding points in that stretch. This is a loss the Bruins will regret at the end of the regular season.