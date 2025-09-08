3 ways the 2025-26 season can be labeled as a failure for the Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are facing a huge 2025-26 season following a very disappointing season in 2024-25 that saw them finish tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. The front office made it clear that there was going to be a retool this summer, not a rebuild, with an eye toward a bounce-back season with a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen under first-year coach Marco Sturm, but there are three ways that the upcoming season could be considered a failure, again.

1. Jeremy Swayman doesn't have a bounce-back season

After missing all of training camp and signing just two days before the season started last October, goalie Jermey Swayman never found his form and played poorly. He played in a career-high 58 games and went 22-29-7 with a 3.11 goals against average and a .892 save percentage. It was a frustrating season from he beginning for the former University of Maine netminder.

Following the Bruins' season, he went over and played very well in back boning Team USA to the Gold Medal in the IIHF World Championship, which was very good to see. It gave him a better taste in his mouth going into the offseason and newfound confidence. If he doesn't return to form, it's going to be another long winter in Boston.

2. Elias Lindholm doesn't have a bounce-back season

There is a common theme here, no? Elias Lindholm, the prized signing of the 2024 offseason in free agency, underperformed and didn't look like the player the Black and Gold were hoping to get. Yes, he was injured in training camp, and it hampered him all season long, but given the lack of center depth and talent, he must play much better this season.

Is he a top-line center? That's very much up for debate, and maybe he isn't, but he's the best they've got right now, and they need to have a much better season. Like Swayman, he played very well in May at the IIHF World Championship and went into the offseason feeling better about himself. This is a must.

3. Bruins miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs, again

I know, this is a long shot; however, a second straight season of missing the playoffs would not sit well with the fans, but how about inside the locker room with the core of Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak missing it again? If that happens, then things could get uncomfortable on a number of levels.

It was bad enough to see the players traded away at the trade deadline like Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo, but to miss the postseason again after an offseason that hasn't been met with great reviews? One thing that Don Sweeney and the front office can't have happen is a repeat performance from last year, and if it happens, then there may be some difficult decisions looming.