3 free agents Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney will regret not signing

It has been a quiet free agency so far for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. The case could be made that the biggest additions have been made through trades. The most notable signing, so far, is bringing back defenseman Connor Clifton.

While it's a nice addition, it's not going to move the needle for many. However, there are some needs that the Black and Gold have that have yet to be addressed. Some free agents could have solved a need or two without breaking the bank for a team looking to win now, not rebuild. Here are three free agents the Bruins could regret not signing.

Boone Jenner

Thirty-three-year-old Boone Jenner has spent his entire career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, after being drafted in the second round of the 2011 Entry Draft. He was Columbus' captain and a veteran leader for a club that fell out of playoff contention down the stretch. However, given the lack of center availability around the league, he was an option for the Bruins in free agency.

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Instead, he signed with the Washington Capitals for four years at an AAV of $5.75 million. Sure, he might not move the needle with a lot of fans in terms of a big upgrade, but given what was out there and the price you're going to have to pay for a trade, this feels like a missed opportunity.

Matias Maccelli

The Bruins swung a deal for JJ Peterka for two first-round draft picks on June 26, right before the Entry Draft, but Matias Maccelli is someone who would have been a low-risk, high-reward option; he signed for one year and $2.25 million with the New York Islanders.

Boston needs depth scoring after Viktor Arvidsson left in free agency for the Detroit Red Wings on a two-year deal with an AAV of $5 million. Sure, Peterka is an Arvidsson replacement, but Maccelli had a career-high in goals, with 17 assists and 40 points in the 2023-24 season for the Arizona Coyotes. The 25-year-old fourth-round draft pick of the Coyotes is coming off a season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he had 14 goals and 25 assists in 71 games.

Ryan Shea

Yes, the Boston Bruins have a lot of defensemen on the roster right now, and there needs to be some subtractions at some point before training camp begins in September. Sweeney reportedly had a trade in place to acquire Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers, but a Boston player reportedly would not waive his no-movement clause to get the deal across the finish line.

After the deal with the Bruins fell through, Edmonton pivoted to the San Jose Sharks to complete a Nurse deal. The Oilers acted quickly and signed Ryan Shea to a five-year deal with an AAV of $4 million. Unless something comes out of nowhere to address the Bruins' need on the backend, Shea was the pivot rather than acquiring Will Borgen from the New York Rangers. This is a miss on Sweeney and the front office.