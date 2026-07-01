Connor Clifton didn't beat around the bush about returning to the Bruins in free agency

When free agency opened, it was thought that the Boston Bruins were going to look to add on defense. Mainly, a right-shot blueliner is needed, but they need a top-four defenseman, something that wasn't available on the open market.

Read More: Boston Bruins 2026 Free Agent Tracker

If general manager Don Sweeney is going to address that need, it'll likely have to be done through a trade, but those options will slowly get smaller. However, after shipping out backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo to the New York Rangers shortly after free agency began, it opened $3 million more in cap space for Sweeney. He didn't waste time using that money, bringing back right-shot Connor Clifton on a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.25 million.

Connor Clifton doesn't beat around the bush about returning to the Bruins in free agency

Basically, this move comes down to letting Andrew Peeke walk in free agency and signing Clifton as a third-pairing right shot. Bruins fans hope that this isn't the big move on the right side coming this summer. Boston is also bringing back Jordan Harris. Clinfton met with the media and didn't beat around the bush on returning to Boston, according to Conor Ryan of the Boston Globe.

Connor Clifton: "Pretty easy decision to come back and wear the Bruins sweater." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 1, 2026

Clifton was a fan-favorite, and most fans won't be upset with this, as long as there is another move coming. If there isn't, well, things could get interesting. Anyway, Clifton coming back was an easy decision.

He left in free agency following the 2022-23 season for the Buffalo Sabres before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. This is a case of the Bruins understanding what they're getting in Clifton, which is what makes the signing easier. Let's not forget Kevyn Adams joining the Bruins last week as an assistant to Sweeney. He's the one who signed Clifton away from the Bruins three summers ago.

Now the question is, what do the Bruins have next up their sleeve on defense? It better be something.