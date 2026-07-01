Former Bruins forward bolts to Atlantic Division rival in free agency

After the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Buffalo Sabres, all eyes turned to the offseason. Team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney confirmed that there needed to be more talent added to the roster.

As is the case every offseason, to add talent, you need to subtract talent. Free agency opened on Wednesday at noon, and all signs were pointing to forward Viktor Arvidsson leaving after just one season in Boston.

Acquired one year ago to the day from the Edmonton Oilers for first-year coach Marco Sturm for a draft pick, Arvidsson became a free agent after he could not come to an agreement with the Bruins and Sweeney on a contract. He didn't last long on the open market, agreeing to a deal with the Detroit Red Wings for two years with an AAV of $5 million, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Former Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson signs with Detroit Red Wings

Arvidsson solidified the Black and Gold's second line with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt, and it was one of the better second lines in the NHL. Arvidsson had a breakout season at 33 years old with 25 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. He picked up two playoff goals against Buffalo through the first four games, but missed the last two with an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that Boston had offered him a two-year deal with an AAV of $5 million, which was much more than fair. There should be questions as to whether Arvidsson could continue his production beyond this season.

Boston acquired right wing JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth on Friday night before the NHL Entry Draft began in Buffalo, which all but signaled the end of Arvidsson's time in Boston. Peterka is a young player who some believe could turn into a 30- or 40-goal scorer. Arvidsson was good in his one year in Boston, but letting him walk was the right decision by the Bruins and Sweeney.