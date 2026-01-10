3 former Bruins players likely to shipped to new teams by the deadline

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is still seven weeks away, but the rumors are starting, trade boards are being published, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some moves before the Olympic Break. As far as the Boston Bruins go, more likely than not, GM Don Sweeney might be selling for a second straight year. Of course, that may change if the Black and Gold get on a roll, but the Eastern Conference playoff race is completely jam-packed.

When it comes to the Bruins, there was a report on Friday that goalie Joonas Korpisalo is being shopped by Sweeney. Trading him is easier said than done, given he has a 10-team no-trade clause as well as a hefty contract for someone who is not playing well.

As far as former Bruins players go, two have been placed on the trade board of one NHL insider, and another is reportedly being shopped in what is turning into an ugly situation.

3 former Bruins players who could be traded by the deadline

We will start with Chris Johnston's NHL trade board at The Athletic, where he listed the Top 25 players who could be moved at the deadline, and two former Bruins made the list. Jake DeBrusk of the Vancouver Canucks and Dougie Hamilton are two former Boston players who could be moved by the deadline.

Hamilton has been brought up in trade talks before, but with the Devils fading fast, it wouldn't be surprising to see him moved. As for DeBrusk, he is struggling in Year 2 with the Canucks and was even a healthy scratch recently for a game against the Seattle Kraken.

As for Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators, things are getting ugly. Rumors are swirling, but David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that he is hearing that Ullmark's name is being floated about in potential trade talks.

"I’ve heard this even prior to when he went on personal leave: There’s been a little tension with respect to his relationship with the club,'' Pagnotta said. "I don’t know the specifics… But I had heard that maybe the relationship has been strained a little bit. And checking with other clubs: his name is out there... it’s been swirling around for the past few weeks."

Things are sure to get very interesting the closer we get to the Olympic Break and the deadline shortly after.