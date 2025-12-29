Canucks finding out what Bruins already knew about Jake DeBrusk

When the Florida Panthers eliminated the Boston Bruins in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it signaled the end of an era in Boston. The writing was on the wall for everyone that it was likely Jake DeBrusk's last game donning the Spoked-B.

Boston's 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft, which will go down as a massive failure for general manager Don Sweeney, was a free agent despite what everyone said after the Game 6 loss to the Panthers. It was widely known that DeBrusk was going to find a new home for 2024-25 and beyond.

When free agency opened on July 1 two summers ago, DeBrusk ended up signing a deal with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a major payday boost for the left-shot forward who got a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Canucks with a $5.5 million AAV. Just a year and a half into the deal, Vancouver fans are finding out what Bruins fans already knew.

Canucks fans are finding out what Bruins fans knew about Jake DeBrusk

If there was one thing about DeBrusk's tenure with the Black and Gold, it was that he was a streaky player. There would be times when he would be the best player on the ice, and then there would be times when you had to look long and hard to find him. That appears to be what is going on right now with Vancouver.

The Canucks will visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday night and they will be without DeBrusk, who head coach Adam Foote is making a healthy scratch. This season in 37 games, DeBrusk has nine goals and eight assists. Eight of his nine goals have come on the power play. One goal at 5-on-5 is not what the Canucks were hoping to get from DeBrusk at this point in the season.

"Yeah, it sucks, yeah, it's embarrassing," said DeBrusk. "Any time you miss a game, yeah, it's embarrassing. I'd be wrong if I wasn't saying I was pissed off right now, but I understand, and I need a jolt. Obviously haven't been good enough any time you're in this position. I gotta control what I can do from this point forward and just worry about me."

It has always been up-and-down for DeBrusk, who goes through positive streaks, then hits a bump in the road and struggles. There has never been any doubt about whether or not he has the talent because when he's playing well, he's a big difference maker in all phases of the game. If there is one thing Bruins fans can comfort Canucks fans with is that this is something that is common with DeBrusk. If you wait it out, things will get better. Patience is needed.