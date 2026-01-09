Bruins' Don Sweeney reportedly laying the groundwork to ship out struggling player

On Thursday night, Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm switched things up in goal and started Joonas Korpisalo for the first time in 12 days. Boston's first-year coach had been riding Jeremy Swayman in the final four games of their five-game road trip.

There have been some comments made by Sturm recently that have raised some eyebrows in terms of his goaltending. It sounds like he doesn't trust Korisalo, and who could blame him? He has not been this year as he was last year, and he was just OK last year. There is no doubt that something needs to be done.

The Bruins can't keep overplaying Swayman all year long. They need to have trust in their backup. They don't have it right now with Korpisalo. According to one NHL insider, they are looking to trade one of their netminders, but aren't getting any bites from teams around the league.

Bruins reportedly looking to trade Joonas Korpisalo

According to Jimmy Murphy of RG, one NHL executive told him that general manager Don Sweeney is looking to trade Korpisalo, but nobody is biting.

“They’ve been trying hard to find a dance partner and move him,” an NHL executive source told RG recently. “As it has been each time they’ve put feelers out there, his performance and cap hit have been the main issue. Some teams are looking for depth and an upgrade in their backup position, but Korpisalo is not that this season.”

There are some obstacles for Sweeney in trading Korpisalo. He has a 10-team no-trade clause. Then there is the contract. He is still owed two more years with a $4 million cap hit, and nobody is lining up to take that on. Sweeney might have to place Korpisalo on waivers and hope someone takes him. Easier said than done.

Bringing up Michael DiPietro to back up Swayman is the move that needs to be made, but it doesn't feel like it's going to happen for a while. No teams biting on Korpisalo should be sending a message to Sweeney. Teams need goaltending help, but not bad enough to take Korpisalo off Sweeney's hands.