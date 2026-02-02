3 disappointing Bruins' takeaways from brutal Stadium Series loss to Lightning

When the NHL scheduled a Stadium Series game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning two years ago, they were hoping for a game that was going to be fun. The league got what they wanted and then some.

After taking a 5-1 lead in the second period, the Bruins self-destructed, with a lot of help from the officials, in the second and third periods. Boston was whistled for seven minors in the second period, but didn't help themselves with some dumb penalties, which led to three goals to close the gap 5-4 before allowing the game-tying goal, but they were able to secure a point before losing in a shootout. Here are three takeaways from an entertaining game in Central Florida.

Morgan Geekie continues scoring heater

When Morgan Geekie scored a power play goal in the third period of a game against the Dallas Stars last month in a 6-0 game to break a 12-game goalless drought, little did he know it was about to start another scoring heater.

Geekie had a pair of goals to help the Bruins build a four-goal lead and ran his total to 32 on the season. He redirected a Charlie McAvoy shot in the first period before ripping a slap shot off a pass from David Pastrnak by Andrei Vasilevskiy. Hopefully, the Olympic Break doesn't cool him off.

Jeremy Swayman deserved a win

The only reason why the Bruins were able to get a loser point was because of Jeremy Swayman. The only reason. He saw 38 shots over the second and third periods and nine in overtime. He didn't help his own cause by taking a delay of the game penalty that began the parade to the penalty box late in the second period, but man, he was good.

He made some big saves on another Tampa Bay power play in overtime, then stopped Nikita Kucherov on a breakaway at the end of overtime. He was beaten by Jake Guentzel for the shootout's only goal, but the fact that it got to that point was because of Swayman.

Marco Sturm needs better shootout decisions

Ok, I might be getting too picky here, but man, for all the good decisions Marco Strum has made this season, his shootout decisions leave a lot to be desired at times. That was the case again against the Lightning.

Casey Mittlestadt's attempt was not good again, and Fraser Minten didn't look ready for the moment against Vasilevskiy. Pastrnak hit the post on his attempt, but where was Geekie instead of Minten? Hey, at least we didn't see Andrew Peeke out there again.