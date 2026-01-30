Praise pours in for Fraser Minten following impressive night for Bruins

Fraser Minten continues to make life miserable for Toronto Maple Leafs fans in December. The Boston Bruins' rookie led the team in scoring this month, and also recorded 16 points over his last 15 games. Most thought that he was the third-line center of the future with top-six upside, but the 21-year-old is quickly showing that people may have been underrating him.

The Bruins could've been in trouble on Thursday night. They lost Elias Lindholm to an injury on Tuesday, and the lineup was in flux at the morning skate. It looked like Minten might be in the middle of David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie when the game started. However, head coach Marco Sturm switched it up and put Pavel Zacha on the first line with Minten centering Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson.

As he has been doing all January, Minten elevated his linemates, making the second line the best trio in the game. Minten finished the night with a goal and two assists, while Mittelstadt finished with the same stat line.

Minten kept it humble after the game, which was just another example of how the rookie has a bright future ahead of him. Sturm also sang his praises, telling reporters he still has some things to work on, but the way he plays his game suggests plenty of long-term success.

Fraser Minten on potentially developing into a top-six forward: “I just want to play in the NHL. Play me wherever. I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/N1CBNTxPsO — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) January 30, 2026

Sturm on where Minten is in his growth in his first full pro season:



"Sometimes it just takes time...I think he just has to grow. He's not a man yet, I think he's still a kid, and you can see it in his face. I think as soon as he gets a little bit bigger, I think then… pic.twitter.com/nusz7k5QI8 — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) January 30, 2026

Obviously, the young forward is winning over the respect of his teammates. He is playing in all situations, playing reliably in the defensive zone, backchecking on every shift like his life depends on it, and averaged over a point-per-game this month. The fans love what Minten is doing, but his teammates have to be ecstatic to be able to play with him night-in and night-out.

Tanner Jeannot on Fraser Minten: “We don't know his ceiling yet, and we don't know what he's going to turn into, because like I said, he's getting better and better every day.” pic.twitter.com/Est3IYLpZd — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) January 30, 2026

You just have to hope that Minten isn't going to plateau at some point this season. Tanner Jeannot's description of his play is spot-on, as the rookie is doing more and more impressive things each night. While the hope was that he could be a top-six player in the prime of his career, the numbers game will be the only thing stopping him from being that for the Bruins this season.

With Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm in the lineup, Minten will naturally slide into the third-line center role. If Boston advances to the playoffs and the first-year player is performing at this level on the third line, the Bruins will be in an excellent spot.