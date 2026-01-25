Morgan Geekie becomes 'that guy' to give Bruins an offensive boost

Have you ever seen a player shoot a puck so hard that no one knows that it went into the net? When you saw Morgan Geekie score his second goal of the game on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens, it was difficult to understand how the Boston Bruins' sniper went 12 games without scoring.

Geekie RIPPED it so hard it got lodged in the back of the net, BUT NO ONE KNEW HE SCORED BESIDES HIMSELF AT FIRST!!!!

Geekie finally broke his drought in the Bruins' embarrassing loss to the Dallas Stars last Tuesday. It was a meaningless goal for the team in a 6-2 loss, but it could prove to be one of the most important of the season if Geekie catches fire down the stretch. With his two goals against the Habs, the hot streak has already started.

Morgan Geekie on his second goal:



“I saw it behind the bench, like where the coaches look. So we were all pretty certain. I mean, you never know.”



Morgan Geekie on his second goal:

"I saw it behind the bench, like where the coaches look. So we were all pretty certain. I mean, you never know."

Geekie had two power play goals in the 4-3 win, and it was his son Max's first Bruins game.

The Bruins moved five points clear of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals, and Philadelphia Flyers in the race for the second wild card spot. They also closed the gap from three points to one in their deficit to the Montreal Canadiens. The playoff picture might be looking much different if Geekie and the Bruins hadn't found a way to mount their comeback on Saturday night.

If Boston is going to finish the job over the final 30 games and make the postseason, Geekie cannot go through another 12-game goalless drought. He scored in 18 of the first 30 games of the season, totalling 22 goals over that span. If Geekie can go on another streak like that, not only will he be a 50-goal scorer, but he'll also be one of the most valuable players to their team in the entire league, as he was through the season's first half.

Geekie isn't going to do it alone. David Pastrnak is also entering a mode where he's about to put the Bruins on his back like he did in the second half of last season. The difference is that last year's roster wasn't able to pick up the rest of the slack. Pastrnak and Geekie have the depth behind them to do something special if they can get on a hot streak.

Filthy individual effort from Pasta to set up Geekie.

One of the X-factors for the stretch run will also be Fraser Minten, who scored a massive goal in the third period to tie the game and set up Geekie for his rocket game-winner. He summed up Geekie better than anyone in a post-game interview with Andrew Raycroft of NESN.

""The shooter always knows, and Geeks knew right away."" Fraser Minten

And if you had any doubts about where Geekie's head was at during his cold streak, he silenced all those doubts when he received the legendary post-game towel from the Hockey Night in Canada crew.