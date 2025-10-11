3 Bruins' players to watch against Sabres in early-season division game

After beginning the season with back-to-back wins over the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, the Boston Bruins will be looking for a third win in a row when they host the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden on Saturday night.

The first two games have had everything for the Black and Gold. Solid penalty killing, depth scoring, and terrific goaltending. They have got contributions from up and down their lineup, along with dealing with another injury to defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Here are three players to watch against the Sabres.

Mason Lohrei

Against Washington, defenseman Mason Lohrei took a physical beating. Literally. He was crunch multiple times by Capitals' tough guy Tom Wilson and others. It was certainly a sore flight home for the former Ohio State standout. Against the Blackhawks, he again was the target of physical play, but he played better. He got more ice time as the game went along after Lindholm went down with an injury against Chicago in the first period. This is a big year for him, and it will be interesting to see how he reacts to two physical games to open the season.

Jeremy Swayman/Joonas Korpisalo

It will more than likely be Jeremy Swayman between the pipes, but Marco Sturm could surprise and start Joonas Korpisalo. After splitting the first two games, but were huge in Boston's wins. Swayman made 34 saves against the Capitals on Wednesday night and looked like a totally different goalie for one night than he was last year. He was limiting rebounds, challenging shots, and cutting down angles.

As for Korpisalo, he made some big saves, including two huge ones in overtime before Fraser Minten buried the game-winner on a 2-on-1. He made an incredible save with his stick in the extra session and then stoned Connor Bedard on a breakaway. Chicago controlled puck possession in overtime, but thanks to Korpisalo, Minten had a chance to win the game. Two games, two big goaltending performances.

Elias Lindholm

It's just been two games, I get it, however, Elias Lindholm has looked like a different player. Last year he played a lot of the season injured, and this year, he's healthy. In two games, he's got two goals, both on the power play, with the one against Washington being the game-winner. Against the Blackhawks, he scored 15 seconds into the third period for a short-lived 3-2 Bruins lead. He has been aggressive in everything he has done so far this year in all three zones and won some big face-offs. So far, so good for Lindholm and the entire top line.