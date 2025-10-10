Going into training camp, one question facing first-year Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm was which prospects, if any, were going to make the roster to begin the season. When the dust settled, it was Fraser Minten who broke camp.

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline last year, when Boston sent Brandon Carlo to Canada, he looked toward the end of the season, giving fans hope they might have something. After a strong camp and preseason that impressed Sturm, Minten made the roster out of camp and has been a big factor in the first two games.

After a strong opener and being a key penalty-killer against the Washington Capitals in a 3-1 season-opening win, Minten made his biggest contribution in overtime of Thursday night's 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bruins rookie Fraser Minten buries nasty shot in overtime to beat Blackhawks

Minten has drawn some big shifts in the first two games from Sturm, and he was out there in overtime. Chicago dominated possession for most of the extra session, and two big saves from goalie Joonas Korpisalo allowed Minten to score the game-winner.

Nikuta Zadorov won a board battle in the defensive end that led to a Minten and Morgan Geekie 2-on-1, and Minten showed a ton of confidence by taking a shot and beating Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom with a perfect shot over his blocker.

FRASER SAYS: DOWN GOES CHICAGO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/eFOqTbsnQu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 10, 2025

Minten has been a tremendous pick-up as part of the Carlo trade from Toronto. He has been very good inside the dots offensively so far for the Bruins and brings a lot of energy. In the second period, and the Bruins trailing 3-2, Minten was in front of the Blackhawks' net, drew a pair of defenders, and allowed Tanner Jeannot to sneak in and bury a loose puck.

It's just two games, but Minten has been very good, and capping it off with his game-winner should do nothing but give him more confidence than he already has. It wouldn't have been possible without Korpisalo's huge overtime saves.