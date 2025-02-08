3 Bruins forwards listed on latest NHL trade board

With one game remaining before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Boston Bruins are stuck in a tough spot for their front office, are they going to be buyers, sellers, or will they stand pat at the trade deadline on March 7? President Cam Neely said that the front office will look at two paths when the deadline gets closer.

Depending on the result on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden against the Vegas Golden Knights, the direction that the front office goes could be decided. All signs are pointing to a retool, but with GM Don Sweeney and Neely, anything is possible.

If the Bruins go into retool mode and end up moving some players, well, that's when things start to get interesting. Who goes and who stays? That's going to be some fascinating decisions, but according to one trade board, they could have three forwards that could generate interest.

Three Bruins forward listed to NHL trade board

The Athletic (subscription required) listed their latest NHL trade board and three Boston forwards were on it. Bad Marchand, Justin Brazeau, and Trent Frederic were listed and none should be a surprise. Frederic has generated trade buzz already and it would be surprising at this point if he isn't moved.

Brazeau is another player who it wouldn't be surprised to see go, but things get interesting with Marchand. What does Sweeney do? Is he moved to a contender and re-signed in the offseason? Does he get traded and have his Boston career over? Does he just ride it out this season and bank on the front office making the necessary roster additions to back in the postseason next season?

That's a lot to take in, but the bottom line is this, there are teams that would be lining up to try and make a deal for him, but just what would the return be? That's what Sweeney and Neely need to figure out and what is best for the organization long-term. It's going to be an interesting next four weeks.