Boston Bruins’ Charlie Jacobs sends significant message about Don Sweeney & Cam Neely

The 2024-25 Boston Bruins have not met expectations this season. The players are the first to admit that. For the first time in some time, there is the real possibility that the Black and Gold end up on the outside looking in when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If that happens, then fans are going to be looking for changes, and some big ones at that. Would that happen within the front office? Who knows, but I’m under the impression that “I’ll believe it when I see it.’’ It certainly would be a big topic of discussion not only around the Black and Gold but also around the NHL. Wednesday night at the Boston Bruins Foundation Gala, CEO and Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs touched on the jobs that Don Sweeney and Cam Neely have done and he gave them a full vote of confidence.

Charlie Jacobs sends a loud message about Don Sweeney & Cam Neely

If you thought that Sweeney and Neely were in trouble, you may have to think again. Jacobs sounds like someone who fully supports his management despite the team's struggles and believes in whichever route they choose at the deadline on March 7.

“I have faith that they’ll make the right decisions,” said Jacobs. “I don’t have the playbook for that. I have faith that they’ll make those decisions though.”

What those right decisions are remain to be seen how they play out when it comes to the trade deadline and the future of the team, but it doesn’t sound like either is in trouble if they fail to miss the playoffs. Neely admitted that there are two paths they will likely take leading into the trade deadline.

“We’ve got to look at two paths,” said Neely. “One that we’re buying. One that we may be retooling a little bit. We still feel like we’ve got a playoff team here. We certainly don’t want to jeopardize getting out of the playoffs because we made some moves that may be good for the future but not good for the present.”

Whatever path they take, Jacobs has given them his full support to make the right decisions for not only this season but going forward. Now it’s a matter of them making those decisions right and you can bet Bruins fans will be watching with a ton of interest. This could be one of the more fascinating trade deadlines in sometime in Boston.