3 Boston Bruins takeaways from James Hagens NHL debut and win over the Columbus Blue Jackets

Twenty-four hours after officially clinching their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Boston Bruins played their final road game of the regular season on Sunday night against a desperate Columbus Blue Jackets team. Boston got into the postseason after the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, on Saturday night.

With nothing left to play for but seeding for the Bruins, the story was different for the Blue Jackets. After they beat the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night on the road, Columbus entered the game two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the final playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, with each team having two games left. Mark Kastelic scored midway through the third period to break a 2-2 tie, and they held off a furious Blue Jackets rally for the win.

Here are three takeaways from the win and James Hagens NHL debut for the Bruins.

Bruins give many regulars some rest

After the Devils got the Bruins into the playoffs with their win over the Red Wings, that certainly changed Marco Sturm's lineup. Missing were Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot, Hampus Lindholm, and Charlie McAvoy.

Drawing in along with Hagens were Lukas Reichel, who was recalled from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) on Saturday night, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Alex Steeves, and Mike Eyissmont. Expect more changes on Tuesday night against New Jersey.

James Hagens records first point

It didn't take Hagens long to record his first NHL point. Tied 1-1 late in the second period, Hagens got deep into the forecheck and won a battle behind the net where the puck went to Sean Kuraly, who laid a pass to Jokiharju to the point, and his shot through a screen gave the Black and Gold a short-lived 2-1 lead with 18.6 seconds left in the period. Columbus tied the game early in the third.

Hagens actually got his name on the scoresheet at the end of the first period when he was whistled for the first penalty of the game.

Joonas Korpisalo and Sean Kuraly bury former teams playoff chances

Columbus isn't officially eliminated, but their chances are on life support. Their hopes hinge on how the Flyers do on Monday night. Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves, and Kuraly scored a goal and assisted on the other two. Boston rested some of their players, and the Blue Jackets ended up being done in by former players.