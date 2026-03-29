3 Boston Bruins takeaways from huge win over Minnesota Wild

After beating the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, in overtime on Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins were looking to pick up two huge points in the standings on Saturday at home against the Minnesota Wild on the front end of a back-to-back. After jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the third period, the Bruins made things difficult for themselves by allowing the Wild to cut the deficit to 4-3.

However, they tallied two goals in the final three minutes to pick up a huge two points. The win moved the Black and Gold to 90 points in the standings, with a huge road game coming up on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here are three takeaways from a huge Bruins win.

Bruins put together one of best shifts of the season that led to a goal

If there was a shift this year that points to what the Bruins want to do, it was in the second period. Leading 2-0, Boston put together a cycle in the offensive zone that led to not one, not two, but three line changes before the puck ended up in the back of the net.

The cycle game led to David Pastrnak coming off the ice bench, collecting a loose puck and finding Viktor Arvidsson who one-timed a shot past Filip Gustavsson for a 3-0 lead. Again, if there is one shift that head coach Marco Sturm will save thef film on, it was that one.

ARVI GOES OFF SPEED pic.twitter.com/C4HbtfHYeN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 28, 2026

Bruins lacked details again in the third period and it almost cost them

Elias Lindholm scored the first of his two goals in the third period for a 4-1 Bruins lead. That seemed comfortable enough to coast to a win, right? Clearly, the 2025-26 Boston Bruins need to make things difficult for themselves at times. That was the case against Minnesota.

Shortly after Lindholm's first goal, the Bruins were pinned in their own end, which led to two penalties called on the same whistle. First, Nikita Zadorov took a holding penalty, and before the Bruins touched the puck on the delayed call, Marat Khusnutdinov took a tripping penalty. A two-minute, two-man advantage for the Wild. They scored one goal to cut it to 4-2.

However, six minutes later, the Bruins gave up the blueline too easily and paid for it. The puck made its way to the front of the net, where Ryan Hartman outmuscled Andrew Peeke for the puck and batted it past Jeremy Swayman to cut the deficit to one. Boston regained control with a goal from Pavel Zacha and an empty-netter from Lindholm.

Will the Bruins power play ever score again?

I know, you're probably sick of hearing about this, but man, the power play failures have been something else since the Olympic break. Seriously. They had two chances against the Wild, came up empty on both, one in the first period and one in the second. Again, there was too much overpassing, looking for the perfect shot, and not enough shots. This needs to be figured out over the final nine games.