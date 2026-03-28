Bruins' growing trust in team system led to Pavel Zacha's crucial goal vs. Wild

Charlie McAvoy made an entertaining appearance on Spittin' Chiclets this week, touching on a variety of topics, including his Olympic Gold Medal, the funniest players on the Boston Bruins roster, and the team's growing trust in Marco Sturm's system. If you listened to the interview before Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild, something might've jumped out to you on Pavel Zacha's goal to make it 2-0.

Marco Sturm came into Boston and brought a system in that the Bruins have all bought in to 🐻 pic.twitter.com/7Dn0vZ6Nuu — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 28, 2026

"[Sturm] kind of laid his foundation at training camp. I think the messaging has been great. The team from last year to this year is a closer-knit team. There's some more personality in the group, obviously, that has helped us on the ice. But with Sturmie he has been great, the strategy he has brought in wanting to play fast, play behind teams. He calls it the long game, we're very quick to just transition, we want to get pucks out. " Charlie McAvoy

The Bruins dominated possession in the first minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead, which they hadn't done all season consistently. What they have been doing consistently is blowing the zone early and attempting 150-foot passes from defensemen to forwards, with David Pastrnak and the wingers on the second line being the biggest culprits of the strategy.

On Saturday afternoon, McAvoy's prophecy came true, as Casey Mittelstadt found Viktor Arvidsson on a long-range pass to spring him and Zacha on a 2-on-1. After a nice pass from the Swedish winger, Zacha buried the puck to take a two-goal lead against a good Wild team.

Pavel Zacha puts the B’s up 2-0 with his 25th goal of the season. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/MNcMdJdZxJ — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) March 28, 2026

It's a bit of a different wrinkle from Bruins systems of the past, and there are probably plenty of fans who see the wingers blowing the zone early and worry about the defensive structure. However, it has been working for the team so far, and it's a strategy tweak that other teams haven't been able to solve.

Sturm may be trying to change the off-ice culture as much as anything else, but McAvoy's comments prove that he isn't just a motivational voice in the room and has some knowledge of the X's and O's as well.