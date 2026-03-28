How Marco Sturm's belief in Viktor Arvidsson revitalized his career

The Boston Bruins took a risky swing when they gave salary cap relief to the Edmonton Oilers by acquiring Viktor Arvidsson in the offseason. It isn't that Arvidsson's $4 million cap hit was going to make or break the Bruins' cap structure this season, but the middle-six winger was taking a spot from a younger player that could've gotten some more experience, notably Fabian Lysell.

It turns out, the gamble Don Sweeney made was one of the better personnel decisions he has made over the past few seasons, as the Bruins are likely nowhere near the playoffs if it wasn't for the play of Arvidsson. As much as you'd like to see Lysell succeed, he wasn't going to make the same impact as what Arvidsson and the second line have made for Marco Sturm's squad this season.

While Sweeney took the swing, it's looking more and more likely that Sturm was the one who told him to take it. Everytime Sturm talks about Arvidsson in the media, he gushes about him like he is his favorite play. After their time together with the Los Angeles Kings, it's clear that the coach developed a soft spot for him and wanted to be part of the reason his career got back on the right track.

Marco Sturm was full of praise for Viktor Arvidsson after practice:



“When we got him the last summer I said, ‘This guy will get us 20 goals.’ If you look at Buffalo, I thought he was our best guy.”



He added that this the Arvidsson he knows.@BOSHockeyNow | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8Onbar6oA1 — Jack Studley (@jackstudley13) March 27, 2026

With his comments about promising Arvidsson would get the team 20 goals, Sturm all but confirmed that he was the one who wanted to bring him in. The Swedish winger has put the puck in the net 20 times himself, but he is the catalyst on the elite second line. He may have 20 goals to his credit, but he has been involved in many of the 38 combined from Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt as well.

Arvidsson's 42 points put him sixth on the team, and he also missed 11 games. At the very least, Sturm helped the veteran get another contract from some team, but he may have played too well to stay in the Bruins' price range. It has been a good season, but he is aging, and Boston might want to let him move on. However, if Sturm has anything to say about it, Arvidsson will be back in black and gold next season.