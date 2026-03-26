Bruins' second line is entering elite territory in franchise history

After a devastating loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins needed to find a way to get at least a point against the Buffalo Sabres on the second night of a back-to-back. They got out on the right foot with a David Pastrnak goal (big surprise), but the Sabres tied it shortly after. Nevertheless, despite some hiccups along the way, the second line decided it was time to take the game over.

The ironic thing is that the line wasn't together for two of the three goals. Viktor Arvidsson scored the 2-1 go-ahead goal while he was on the ice with Pastrnak and Fraser Minten, but after a brutal stretch from Mason Lohrei, the Bruins found themselves down 3-2. The second line united to score the tying goal with Casey Mittelstadt finishing a carom off the endboards, and then Pavel Zacha scored the overtime winner off another pass from Pastrnak.

Pastrnak may still be leading the team offensively after his three points on Wednesday night, but it's scary to think where the team would be if it weren't for the second line. In fact, they are approaching a territory where they are among some of the most memorable lines of the past two decades, and in a city that loves a good underdog story, fans won't soon forget what the second line did for the Bruins in the 2025-26 season.

The Mittelstadt-Zacha-Arvidsson line is now +19 at 5-on-5. Best goal differential for a Bruins line since Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak in 2022-23 (+20).



Last time a Bruins line had a season better than +20 was 2013-14. Lucic-Krejci-Iginla was +25 and Marchand-Bergergon-Smith was +22. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) March 20, 2026

The trio hasn't been scoring as much together lately, but with their goal tonight, their number rose to +20. It's an impressive mark to hit considering the last time it happened was during the record-breaking 2022-23 season. If they continue playing the way that they are, there's a real possibility they'll catch the underrated Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith line, or even more impressively, a line that included prime David Krejci and Milan Lucic.

If this season had gone a different way, there's a great chance that all three of these players wouldn't have even been on the team after the trade deadline. Instead, they are a key cog in the wheel for a potential Bruins playoff run.