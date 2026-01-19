The Boston Bruins' second line is an interesting trio on paper. It consists of two centers and a veteran player who couldn't hold down a place in a couple of Western Conference lineups over the past two seasons. Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, and Viktor Arvidsson have been elite for the Bruins this season, and they are doing it in so many different ways.

Head coach Marco Sturm started the season with this group, with Mittelstadt in the middle and Zacha on the wing. It didn't go exactly as planned, and losing streaks and injuries forced Sturm to shake up the lineup. The new coach realized that Zacha is best used down the middle, and the line has taken off since making that change.

Here is the top 10 through Friday night, via @EvolvingHockey: pic.twitter.com/2ZMYtqX9XQ — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) January 18, 2026

In fact, the trio is now among the league's best at 5-on-5 this season. The Colorado Avalanche's top line is running away with the lead, but the second line's production this season is showing that Boston can compete with some of the league's top teams. Having a second line that goes toe-to-toe with the first lines of the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and Tampa Bay Lightning is a great sign for the Bruins.

It might not be long until Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, and Marat Khusnutdinov join the second line on this list. The new-look first line hasn't been together enough to rank highly on this list, but that could change by the end of the season if they continue their outstanding play.

The Bruins’ second line is quietly dominating the NHL in one key stat

The success of the Bruins' second line could be the most interesting storyline heading down the stretch run. Boston's success as a team is risking the team becoming buyers and not sellers at the deadline, as evidenced by their recent pursuit of Rasmus Andersson.

The Bruins have won eight of their last nine games because of the second line's play, giving them some scoring depth down the lineup. It might not be enough for them to have success in the postseason, but if they continue to play this way, the playoffs are in their sights.

Arvidsson and Zacha of course. But great pull up by Mittelstadt, and a sneaky subtle play by McAvoy to disturb the defenders stick on the diving effort. https://t.co/qKhvOxVy1d — Brian DeFelice (@briandefelice_) January 18, 2026

All three players on the second line could be great trade pieces at this year's deadline. With how well they are playing, their value may never be higher, and if the Bruins want to have a successful deadline as they did last season, trading all three players to different teams would net Boston a boatload of rebuilding assets.

It leaves Don Sweeney in a predicament that Bruins fans will be debating until the March 6 deadline. Does Boston hope they can catch lightning in a bottle and gamble on Zacha, Mittelstadt, and Arvidsson staying on this form until June, or take the loss this year and set themselves up for long-term success?