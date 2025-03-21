3 Boston Bruins players who are entering their final month with the team

Believe it or not, the final month of the 2024-25 NHL regular season is upon us, and for the Boston Bruins, instead of fighting for playoff positioning, the Black and Gold are playing out the string and will miss the Eastern Conference playoffs. It's not a position they are used to being in at this time of the year. One thing is clear, after the season ends, it's going to be a busy off-season for the front office.

Just how general manager Don Sweeney decides to change things up remains to be seen, but there are going to be roster changes, which happens every off-season. As the Black and Gold continue on their West Coast five-game road trip, here are three players who are beginning their last month in the organization and won't be around for 2025-26.

Parker Wortherspoon

All positions are going to have an overhaul and on defense, Parker Wortherspoon is one player who is lacing up the skates for the final month of his Bruins career. At least a lot of people hope. He has been a decent replacement and seventh defenseman, but with injuries to Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, it's giving him more playing time and it just isn't working out for him to be re-signed.

The 27-year-old has a goal and five assists with a plus/minus of minus-7 in 43 games this season. Last season he played in 41 games with eight assists and plus-6, but this season he hasn't been good. There is no prospect in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins that is ready, despite just signing Ty Gallagher, which means Sweeney will have to replace him through free agency or a trade, but after re-signing Wortherspoon last season, it's time to move on from him.

Patrick Brown

The Bruins have a number of bottom-six forwards on the roster and some of them should not be on the roster. One of those is veteran Patrick Brown, who has spent time between Providence and Boston this year. He is currently with the Black and Gold and he doesn't offer anything.

If the Bruins are tanking for a better shot at getting a high lottery pick, then Brown is the guy to keep rolling out on a nightly basis as his one assist in nine games will not help win any games. I understand keeping some of the younger players in the AHL for the rest of the season, but keeping Brown in the lineup shows just how many bottom-six forwards are on the roster. It's time to move on from him this off-season as he has not contributed much in the last two seasons.

Vinni Lettieri

Speaking of bottom-six forwards, Vinni Lettieri is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season and this should be his last month wearing the Spoked-B. Last season he played in 46 games for the Minnesota Wild before being traded back to Boston last June.

This season with the Bruins, he's played in 15 games with two goals and three points, but he is just another in a long list of forwards who are blocking younger players. He plays hard, and he can be a pain to play against, but next season, Sweeney needs to go in a different direction with his bottom six and Lettieri is someone who the Bruins need to move on from.

Changes are coming and there are going to be plenty more players that are on the Bruins who will not be back in 2025-26. This is expected to be another off-season of change with even some eye-opening ones whether that's through free agency or a trade.