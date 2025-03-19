Boston Bruins sign intriguing prospect to AHL contract

One area that the Boston Bruins are lacking, it’s with their prospect depth on defense. On Wednesday, this season more than recently, the lack of defensive prospects has been exposed in Boston with the number of injuries that have piled up.

It’s also been exposed more with Ian Mitchell and Parker Wotherspoon playing regular minutes as of late. The recent results have pushed the Black and Gold to the brink of missing the Eastern Conference playoffs. Looking to stock-pile prospects in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, one of Boston’s prospects who just had his college season end signed with Providence.

Bruins sign Ty Gallagher to two-year AHL deal

Ty Gallagher, a seventh-round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft, signed a two-year AHL deal with Providence that goes into effect in 2025-26. He will join the P-Bruins on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the remainder of this season. Regardless, he’ll bring some depth for the rest of the regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs.

📰 Providence Bruins Sign Ty Gallagher to AHL Contracthttps://t.co/fm2l8EzAd9 — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) March 19, 2025

This season for Colorado College, the 22-year-old, 6-foot-0, 188-pound Gallagher had nine goals and 17 assists in 37 games. He played his first three college seasons at Boston University where he totaled eight goals and 34 assists for the Terriers before transferring last summer.

He has a good skill set and will be interesting to watch the rest of the season with Providence. Gallagher was more of a defensive blueliner at BU, but showed flashes of his offensive skill set at times, but that came out this year at Colorado College.

This is not an earth-shattering move, but if he hadn’t signed this deal with the Bruins, he would have become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer and would have been free to sign anywhere. Whether or not he translates into an NHL defenseman remains to be seen, but this is a signing that needed to be done.