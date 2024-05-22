How did the Bruins' prospects do during their NCAA seasons in 2023-24?
Hockey East
Andre Gasseau - Boston College
in his sophomore season for Boston College, Andre Gasseau saw Boston College make it to the National Championship game for the first time since 2012, only to fall to the University of Denver 2-0 however.
Gasseau played in a career-high 40 games for the Eagles, scoring 12 goals and tallying 17 assists on the season, surpassing his total of 10 goals on the season the year before.
Coming into his junior year, Gasseau will look to take charge and be a part of a young core that BC head coach Greg Brown has developed and become a larger part of the offense in the coming year. He'll look to help out the next guy quite a bit.
Oskar Jellvik - Boston College
On the ice for the Eagles, Oskar Jellvik was a force to be reckoned with for the top-ranked team in the country. Jellvik zoomed through college hockey, playing in 41 games for BC, scoring 13 goals, and tallying 29 assists.
Jellvik is on the shorter end at 5'11", but that shouldn't be much of a concern as he plays with the scoring prowess of Brad Marchand, but the discipline of Charlie Coyle. speedy offensive forward who the Bruins should look forward to some speedy breakout chance.
While Jellvik is just entering his junior year in Chestnut Hill, don't be surprised if he decides to sign an entry level deal towards the end of the school year or even the season.
Ty Gallagher - Boston University
While he didn't light it up on the scoring sheet, only tallying five assists on the season in 39 games, Ty Gallagher definitely improved his play on the defensive side of the puck and also in terms of discipline.
Gallagher was able to hold his ground defensively for Boston University and play solid defense only committing seven penalties all season.
With a passer-first mindset, and a cumulative +30 in just three years with the Terriers, don't be surprised if Boston tries to make a run at signing Gallagher to an Entry Level Contract by the end of the season.