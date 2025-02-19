Boston Bruins News: Brandon Carlo & David Pastrnak on 4 Nations, Hampus Lindholm injury update

On Tuesday, all NHL teams reported back from the 4 Nations Face-Off break to begin practice for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The 4 Nations Face-Off has been theater hockey as all the games have brought energy and done a lot of good for the sport.

Four members of the Black and Gold took part in the 4 Nations with Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman on Team USA, while captain Brad Marchand played for Team Canada and center Elias Lindholm suited up for Team Sweden. Some of the Bruins who did not participate in the games watched the games and you can count Brandon Carlo who has enjoyed the games as a player who watched all the games.

"I've watched every game,'' said Carlo. "That was fun to do over the break. It's great to try to learn from the best players in the world. It's been a lot of fun to watch. I've really enjoyed it."

As for David Pastrnak, it appears that he's still a little sour that Czechia was not one of the countries who were invited to be part of the tournament and what does the think about Thursday night's Championship Game between Canada and the USA?

"I couldn't care less who wins,'' Pastrnak said.

McAvoy was ruled out of Monday night's 2-1 loss to Sweden for Team USA and on Tuesday the Bruins announced that he was going to miss Thursday's game after being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital after suffering an upper-body injury earlier in the tournament.

Hampus Lindholm injury update

The Bruins have missed Hampus Lindholm on defense since suffering a lower-body injury in November when he blocked a shot killing a penalty against the St. Louis Blues. Before the break, he was back on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena and was missing from Tuesday's practice according to reports. Interim coach Joe Sacco gave an update following practice.

Sacco: No updates on McAvoy behind the team’s initial statement. Not setbacks for Hampus Lindholm, just needs to be cleared by the medical staff. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 18, 2025

After Sacco's media session, Lindholm was spotted on the Warrior Ice Arena ice surface by himself skating, which could be considered a good sign that he is progressing toward a return soon.

Bruins make a handful of call ups

Before practice on Tuesday, the Bruins announced several call-ups from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Recalled were forward Matthew Poitras, defenseman Michael Callahan, and forward Riley Tufte. Also making the trip to Boston was goalie Michael DiPietro while Swayman remains with Team USA through Thursday night.

Former Bruins defense sidelined for remainder of 2024-25 season

When he was with the Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was a physical presence on the backend and that has continued since he joined the Nashville Predators. Now, his season is over after sustaining a lower-body injury on New Year's Eve.

On Tuesday, the Predators announced that Lauzon's season is over as he will miss 4-6 months from a lower-body injury. During his time with the Black and Gold, he was never a big offensive producer, but his physical presence combined with his willingness to drop the gloves made him a popular blueliner.