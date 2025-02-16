Boston Bruins defenseman stars in Team USA win over Canada

Going into Saturday night's pivotal game against Canada at the Bell Centre in the second pool play game in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA knew a win would put them in the Championship Game at the TD Garden on Thursday night. They put together a strong performance from the goaltending out for a 3-1 win.

There were several ways to look at as to why Team USA made a statement in Montreal. Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding between the pipes after allowing a first-period goal to Connor McDavid, but after that, nothing got by him. Yes, Canada had some scoring chances, but the Tema USA defense did a nice job of keeping things to the outside and letting the Winnipeg Jets goalie see almost everything.

One reason the defense was so good was because of Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Boston's assistant captain and an assistant captain for Team USA, McAvoy led the blueliners for his team with five hits, including one that rocked McDavid.

Charlie McAvoy keys Team USA win over Canada

McDavid opened the scoring by using his speed to split the Team USA defense and around McAvoy to roof a goal by Hellebuyck, but the Bruins defenseman got his revenge a few shifts later.

McDavid came into the offensive zone and McAvoy was waiting for him and threw a huge check and knocked down the Edmonton Oilers star.

CHARLIE MCAVOY JUST LEVELED MCDAVID 😱 pic.twitter.com/p6W98jINCu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 16, 2025

That gave Team USA momentum and they eventually tied the game up on Jake Guentzel's first of two goals. Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in the second period before Guentzel sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the third period.

The tournament shifts to Boston on Monday with Finland and Canada playing at 1 p.m. and Team USA playing Sweden at 8. A Canada regulation win sets up a rematch with Team USA on Thursday night for the championship.