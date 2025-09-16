Will the Bruins add a third jersey to new uniform lineup?

Boston Bruins fans might not love the product the team puts forth on the ice this season, but at least the team will look good doing it. While the recent home and away uniform set had grown on most of the fans, it was still difficult to see highlights of the Cam Neely-era Bruins and not imagine what the team would look like in those threads. Luckily, Neely and Don Sweeney had the same thoughts as former wearers of the uniform, and helped the organization go old school starting in the 2025-26 season.

While it's important not to be greedy about the uniform rollout, it's easy to see all the alternate uniforms dropping this week and not wonder if the Bruins will eventually add a third to the new set. It isn't easy to create something different that the fans like out of the team's colors and design, but some of the alternate uniforms of the past have been hits.

The @DetroitRedWings just unveiled Centennial Season uniforms and they’re 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RIYbThU30d — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 15, 2025

The @Capitals just dropped new SCREAGLE third jerseys 🦅🔥 pic.twitter.com/aFGzwwQmor — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 15, 2025

My vote for a third jersey that would pair well with the new uniforms would be the alternate they had during the Centiennel season. That uniform with it's cream base did enough to seperate itself from the pack of past Bruins uniforms but also still keep the team's identity. The franchise might not be eager to bring back anything from that season since it was supposed to be a special occasion, but that third jersey should be an exception.

The Bruins’ new centennial season jerseys. pic.twitter.com/7MzvxO919A — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 16, 2023

If they're bringing back jerseys from the past, maybe the Bruins could revisit an old infamous third jersey. While the "Pooh Bear" jerseys are often the brunt of the joke on social media, there would be some nostalgia there. They brought back the logo on a Reverse Retro set but kept it basic with the jersey color being white. The organization could go outside the box and bring back the yellows to complement the 80s home and away set they have now.

Here is the Bruins' reverse retro jersey.



The Pooh Bear is back. pic.twitter.com/E4CUY67ChR — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 20, 2022

It's important to remember that the Bruins will be playing in an outdoor game this season and will likely have a new set of uniforms for that one. It will be a Stadium Series game and not a Winter Classic, which means the uniforms they use will be more of a futuristic set than an ode to the past. The Bruins could move forward with that new uniform as their third jersey like some other teams do, but that will depend on the design.

The Bruins almost always have a third jersey in the past, which means it likely won't be long until we see another added to the current set. However, it likely won't come this season as they will attempt to wear their new home and away set as much as possible.