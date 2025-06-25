On Monday, the Boston Bruins dropped a tease on their social media account about an announcement on June 25. The message left a lot of fans wondering if it was going to be a reveal of a new jerey or they were going to name a new captain when David Pastrnak was included in the tease.

In the end, it ended up being the new jerseys being revealed, and Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were dressed in the new uniforms, but with an "A" on their chest. Again, the Bruins not announcing their next captain, if they even name one, likely won't be done until training camp in September.

Boston Bruins fans hit social media to show love for new uniforms

At noon on Wednesday, the Bruins X account released a video with Michael J. Fox, Cam Neely, and Charlie McAvoy, which was pretty cool. Just before 12:30, the long-awaited announcement was made with the Black and Gold's new uniforms.

As expected, it didn't take Bruins fans to react, and it was mostly with excitement in what they hope will be a better season than 2024-25 was, and the retool is a quick one. The new uniforms have a refreshed logo.

Those are my favourite of their jerseys. Good call. As good as their last uni’s were — Malkin in the Middle (@SK88277280) June 25, 2025

The new uniforms are perfect head-to-toe, any other opinion is incorrect. — The Short Shift Podcast (@shortshiftpod) June 25, 2025

Home socks aren't fully black. Two-toned look we saw in centennial game back on 12/1/24. Better than all black, not as good as full gold. But overall these are fantastic. https://t.co/RacSIjonis — Brian DeFelice (@briandefelice_) June 25, 2025

Top 5 jerseys in the league pic.twitter.com/oApi34m33T — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 25, 2025

Some fans were looking for another announcement surrounding the release, and that was the next captain. Fans were disappointed that they did not reveal that, but again, it's not in the Bruins' track history to do that now, rather in training camp, likely for Behind the B purposes. One fan even asked with no "C" on Pastrnak or McAvoy, does it mean Marchand is still the captain, clearly hoping for a return this summer.

So does this mean Marchand is still the captian? — Kathryn (@katpace14) June 25, 2025

pasta and chucky both wearing A’… Marchy? — Brady Cabral (@bradycabra1) June 25, 2025

Uhh who is the captain? — RedSoxFan 🇺🇸 (@4_celticsfan) June 25, 2025

Is there another reveal that Pasta is wearing the C? — melissa (@maryfinewhine) June 25, 2025

Do we get a captain next season or no? — stormy 🕷️ (@OpossumShahalie) June 25, 2025

In the end, the new uniforms were met with approval from Bruins fans, and rest assured, by early September, we'll know who the new captain of Boston is, as there is no doubt that one will be named after the summer.